Malloy Attempts To Fix DMV Wait Times

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy introduced a bill on Tuesday that he said will reduce wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

One big change the bill would make is to end the ban on registering vehicles that have outstanding property taxes or unpaid parking tickets.

Malloy’s spokesperson, Devon Puglia, said ending the ban would significantly reduce wait times.

"Often what happens now is that residents go in, they wait for a little while, they’re told by the DMV they have an unpaid parking ticket, they need to go back to their municipality," he said. "And what that does is it uses the customer’s time, it uses the time of staff, it utilizes the time of other customers waiting in line."

The bill would also allow the state to contract with private contractors, like AAA, to provide vehicle registration services. Right now, AAA only provides non-commercial driver’s license services.

Recently, the DMV has experienced repeated problems linked to a computer upgrade. The upgrade resulted in long wait times, and caused some drivers to have their registration wrongfully suspended.

The problems led to DMV Commissioner Andres Ayala Jr. to resign in January.