Conn. Gov. Malloy To Sign Order Banning Gun Purchases By People On Federal Watch Lists

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said he’ll sign an executive order that will ban people on the federal watch lists from getting a permit to purchase firearms in the state.

Connecticut would be the first state in the nation to impose this type of ban.

Malloy said the executive order would add an additional level of protection by screening anyone applying for a gun permit against the government watch lists, like the terrorist watch list and the no-fly list.

Malloy said he’s working directly with the White House to get access to the lists.

He said anyone denied the ability to buy a gun would be able to appeal to the state.

In November, Malloy signed onto a letter asking House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to schedule a vote on a bill that would prevent people on the no-fly terrorist watch list from buying a gun. The bill was first introduced in 2007. Its most recent version has been sitting in committee since February.