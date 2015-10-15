© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Quinnipiac Poll: Malloy's Approval Rating At New Low

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published October 15, 2015 at 3:12 PM EDT
Malloy_secondterm_150107.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy’s approval rating has reached a new low, according to a Quinnipiac poll.

The Democrat’s job approval score has dropped 11 points since the last poll in March. Malloy had a 43 percent approval rating then. Now he’s down to 32 percent.

Douglas Schwartz, director of the poll, said the economy is hurting Malloy.

"The governor is getting hammered for his handling of economic matters," he said. "On the economy and jobs, on taxes and the budget the governor gets very low marks from Connecticut voters."

75 percent of Connecticut voters say the state’s economy is either not good or poor.

In September, Malloy announced plans to cut more than $102 million in state spending to keep his $20 billion budget in balance. The cuts will affect the budgets of many human service agencies around the state that provide services like mental health treatment programs and homeless shelters.

The poll has a margin of error of about plus or minus two percentage points.

When asked about his latest approval ratings Malloy said he wasn’t worried.

"Polls come and polls go," he said. "I tend to pay attention to them about five days before an election. And it’s worked out pretty well for me over the years."

Republican lawmakers, who are in the minority in both houses, are calling for a special session to review Malloy’s mid-year budget cuts. Democratic House Speaker Brendan Sharkey doesn’t want a special session. Sharkey did call Malloy’s cuts devastating, and he said Democrats plan to announce alternatives to the cuts.

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
