Conn. Republicans Call For Special Session

Republican lawmakers in the Connecticut General Assembly are calling for a special legislative session to address Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy's mid-year budget cuts. In September, Malloy announced more than $100 million in cuts to hospitals and human services programs.

Republicans responded in September by calling for a special session. On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano again urged lawmakers who disagree with Malloy's cuts to "rethink this budget to prevent a health care crisis.''

All 79 Republicans in the state House and Senate submitted a petition for a special session to the Secretary of the State on Tuesday. If a majority of state lawmakers in each chamber sign the petition, it would trigger a special session.

Republicans would need at least four Democrats in the Senate and 12 Democrats in the House in order to force a special session.

Democratic House Speaker Brendan Sharkey called the petition for a special session quote, "a political stunt.'' Sharkey did also call Malloy’s cuts devastating, and he said Democrats plan to announce alternatives to the cuts.

This report contains information from the Associated Press.