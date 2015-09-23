© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Signs Law Extending Protective Orders In Sex Assault Cases

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published September 23, 2015 at 4:47 PM EDT
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law that extends orders of protection in domestic sexual assault cases.

Under the new law, protective orders would last through an offender’s probation term. The governor's office says those orders have often expired before probation ended. That meant offenders could go back home to the people they sexually assaulted.

In cases where a felony sexual assault conviction involves a family member, the new law requires a 10-year order of protection when an offender is given probation.

For misdemeanor convictions with probation, the law requires a six-year order of protection.

The law takes effect in 30 days.

Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
