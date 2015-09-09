© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

New York State Holding Ealry Primaries

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published September 9, 2015 at 4:54 PM EDT

New York State is holding primary elections Sept. 10. The primaries were moved up one week to avoid conflicting with the second day of Rosh Hashanah, Tuesday, Sept. 15.

In Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Erie Counties, and New York City, polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. In all other counties, polls opened at noon and close at 9 p.m.

This year, there are no federal or statewide races on the ballot.

Connecticut will hold its primaries Wednesday, Sept. 16, following the Rosh Hashanah holiday. 

New York voters searching for their polling area, or other information, can find it on the State Board of Elections website. Connecticut voters can find more information on the Connecticut Secretary of the State's website.

Tags

GovernmentConnecticutNew Yorkprimary elections
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez