New York State Holding Ealry Primaries

New York State is holding primary elections Sept. 10. The primaries were moved up one week to avoid conflicting with the second day of Rosh Hashanah, Tuesday, Sept. 15.

In Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Erie Counties, and New York City, polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. In all other counties, polls opened at noon and close at 9 p.m.

This year, there are no federal or statewide races on the ballot.

Connecticut will hold its primaries Wednesday, Sept. 16, following the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

New York voters searching for their polling area, or other information, can find it on the State Board of Elections website. Connecticut voters can find more information on the Connecticut Secretary of the State's website.