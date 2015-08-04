Cuomo Announces Grants For Historic Site Repairs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced over $6 million in grants today to help repair historic properties damaged in Superstorm Sandy.

The properties include the Fraunces Tavern museum in Manhattan. It was a gathering place for Revolutionary War-era patriots such as George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and John Adams.

Another grant will aid the Old Westbury Gardens. It's considered a premier example of a Long Island "Gold Coast" country estate.

Two properties in Suffolk County will also get grants. The Oak Beach Community Center is a former historic Lifesaving Station from the 19th century that’s associated with Long Island’s maritime history. It got a $130,000 grant to repair storm damage and preserve documents.

The other property is the Smith-Taylor Cabin, an historic Adirondack-style log cabin built on Shelter Island in 1900. It got $350,000 to build a natural boulder seawall around the cabin.

In addition to Long Island and Manhattan, the list includes historic properties in Brooklyn, Staten Island and Westchester County.

This report contains information from the Associated Press.