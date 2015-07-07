Cuomo Signs Affirmative Consent Bill

In New York, a policy that would combat sexual violence in private universities and colleges has been signed into law. The policy is laid out in a bill that passed in the last session. The policy says that for sex to be considered consensual there must be a clear affirmative agreement between both partners. It also creates a victim’s bill of rights and boosts training for law enforcement, faculty, and students.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law at New York University today. It brings the rules for private universities and colleges in line with rules passed last year for New York’s public universities and colleges.

Several New York state legislators were there for the signing, including State Senator Ken Lavalle, Speaker of the House Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, along with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

In January 2015, Capital New York reported that 11 postsecondary education institutions in New York were under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights for their handling of sexual assault cases. Eight of those were private institutions.

This report contains information from the Associated Press.