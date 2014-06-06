Conn and Long Island WWII veterans honored on D-Day
Political leaders and veterans gathered in Normandy Friday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion there. U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut was part of the U.S. Congressional delegation. DeLauro says one of the most moving experiences was meeting U.S. veterans who were there, including Joseph Myjack of Hamden, Connecticut. On Friday, Myjack recalled his experience 70 years ago.
Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mayor Bill Finch’s 88 year old father was one of about a dozen World War Two veterans honored at a D-Day commemoration in the city on Friday. US Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut presented the survivors of the Normandy landing with American flags.
The Suffolk County Police Department honored veterans Friday at their headquarters for the 70th anniversary of D-Day. Six D-Day veterans were given proclamations for their service and heroism.