Long Island News

Conn and Long Island WWII veterans honored on D-Day

WSHU | By Gabrielle Fonrouge
Published June 6, 2014 at 6:05 PM EDT
dday.jpg
AP Photo/Claude Paris
/

Political leaders and veterans gathered in Normandy Friday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion there. U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut was part of the U.S. Congressional delegation. DeLauro says one of the most moving experiences was meeting U.S. veterans who were there, including Joseph Myjack  of Hamden, Connecticut. On Friday, Myjack recalled his experience 70 years ago.

Bill_Finch's_Dad_014.JPG
Credit Ebong Udoma
US Senator Richard Blumenthal presents an American flag to William Finch Snr. at a ceremony. His son Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch (on left), his grandson and his great grandson look on.

Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mayor Bill Finch’s 88 year old father was one of about a dozen World War Two veterans honored at a D-Day commemoration in the city on Friday. US Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut presented the survivors of the Normandy landing with American flags.

eu_ddayfinch_140606.MP3
WSHU's Ebong Udoma reporting

LIDday.jpg
Credit Gabrielle Fonrouge
Suffolk County officials and veterans at the Suffolk County Police Department's headquarters in Yaphank. Baldassare Gebbia, wearing a green jacket, is pictured in the middle of the photo.

The Suffolk County Police Department honored veterans Friday at their headquarters for the 70th anniversary of D-Day.  Six D-Day veterans were given proclamations for their service and heroism.

GF_DDAnniv2_140606.mp3
Gabrielle Fonrouge reporting

