Conn. lawmakers approve bill to increase minimum wage

State lawmakers in Connecticut have become the first in the country to pass legislation that will increase the minimum wage to $10.10 an hour. The minimum wage will rise to $10.10 by 2017. That's the same rate President Barack Obama wants for the federal minimum wage by 2015.

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy applauded the move and says he'll sign it on Thursday evening in New Britain, where Obama appeared to press for a $10.10 national wage.

The bill passed the state House , 87-54, and the Senate, 21-14.

Republicans roundly criticized the bill, saying it would hurt struggling small business owners and stymie job growth.

Currently Connecticut has one of the highest minimum wage rates in the nation.