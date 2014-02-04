Gas conversion program in Norwich offers some lessons

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has given final approval to a program to convert 280,000 homes and businesses to natural gas heat over the next 10 years.

It’s part of the state’s Comprehensive Energy Strategy to lower costs and pollution by taking advantage of natural gas.

Natural gas is cleaner than other fossil fuels and cheaper at the moment due to increased production in North America. But the big question is how to get people to make the financial investment to switch.