NYC's top prison official named Conn. public safety commissioner

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced on Monday that Dora Schriro will take over for Reuben Bradford, who's retiring effective February 1st after three years as the state's public safety commissioner.

Schriro has been commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction since September of 2009, and previously served as a special adviser to former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano on immigration and customs enforcement.