Connecticut News

NYC's top prison official named Conn. public safety commissioner

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 7, 2014 at 9:41 AM EST
AP Photo/Connecticut Office of Governor
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced on Monday that Dora Schriro will take over for Reuben Bradford, who's retiring effective February 1st after three years as the state's public safety commissioner.

Schriro has been commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction since September of 2009, and previously served as a special adviser to former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano on immigration and customs enforcement.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma