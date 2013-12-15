© 2021 WSHU
NY approves largest land preserve in generation

WSHU | By Brian Mann
Published December 15, 2013 at 4:27 PM EST
A New York State panel voted Friday to create a vast new 24,000 acre wilderness area along a remote stretch of the upper Hudson River, about four hours north of Long Island.  The land had been owned by a logging company and environmentalists feared that remote stretches of the upper Hudson might be sold for resort or second-home development.  This decision by the Adirondack Park Agency commission sets aside a sprawling area of wild rivers, pristine lakes, and forests where most human development will be banned.   

