Long Island News

Conn., NY congressional delegation relieved over last minute deal

WSHU | By Matt Laslo
Published October 17, 2013 at 9:47 AM EDT

Members of Congress from Connecticut and New York say they're relieved after they helped flip the government's lights back on and avoid a default.

Matt Laslo reports the sixteen day government shutdown not only frayed the nerves of furloughed federal workers and contractors in the region, it also frayed the Republican Party.

Connecticut  Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy released statements on Wednesday saying while they are relieved, the deal should be no cause for celebration. Democratic Congressman Jim Himes said he hopes the legislation begins to put an end to governing by crisis.

Long Island NewsRichard BlumenthalChris MurphyLong IslandU.S. SenatePeter KingU.S. HouseJim HimesFederal Government Shutdowndebt ceilingWashington D.C.