Conn., NY congressional delegation relieved over last minute deal

Members of Congress from Connecticut and New York say they're relieved after they helped flip the government's lights back on and avoid a default.

Matt Laslo reports the sixteen day government shutdown not only frayed the nerves of furloughed federal workers and contractors in the region, it also frayed the Republican Party.

Connecticut Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy released statements on Wednesday saying while they are relieved, the deal should be no cause for celebration. Democratic Congressman Jim Himes said he hopes the legislation begins to put an end to governing by crisis.