Referendum aims for more (and older) judges

On New York's ballot next month will be six referendums to change the state constitution. The most talked about proposition asks voters if they want Las Vegas-style gambling. Several propositions delve into the minutia of government operations: giving war veterans additional access to government employment, helping local governments borrow money for sewer construction, and also allowing the state to make some land trades. The last referendum asks voters when judges should be forced to retire. The referendum will be at the bottom of the second page of the ballot where some worry voters will overlook it.