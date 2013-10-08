© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Referendum aims for more (and older) judges

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published October 8, 2013 at 9:46 PM EDT
AP120130112358.jpg
AP

On New York's ballot next month will be six referendums to change the state constitution.  The most talked about proposition asks voters if they want Las Vegas-style gambling.  Several propositions delve into the minutia of government operations: giving war veterans additional access to government employment, helping local governments borrow money for sewer construction, and also allowing the state to make some land trades.  The last referendum asks voters when judges should be forced to retire.  The referendum will be at the bottom of the second page of the ballot where some worry voters will overlook it.  

Tags

Long Island NewsElection 2013Office of Court AdministrationCourtNew YorkGail PrudentiSeniorsRetirement
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane
Related Content
Load More