Exploring Solutions Post-Pandemic For Transportation And Education In Fairfield County

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work, commute, and educate our children. With people working at home, ridership on Metro-North has plummeted. With classes being held online or in hybrid situations, the education achievement gap between the wealthiest school districts in Fairfield County and the poorest has grown.



As part of our work with the Solutions Journalism Network, The WSHU Newsroom is looking at what it would take to get people back on the trains and buses. We are exploring why some education public-private partnerships work, and why others don’t.



