Connecticut Tops National Environmental Scorecard

A national environmental scorecard, which tracks the votes of members of Congress who vote in favor of environmental policies, says Connecticut is at the top the list. The report was released by the national League of Conservation Voters last Friday.

Amanda Schoen, deputy director of Connecticut’s League of Conservation Voters, said all of Connecticut’s congressional delegation voted 100 percent in favor of every environmental bill in the U.S. Congress.

“It gives you a score of how many times our congressional senators and representatives voted in favor for the environment, and Connecticut scored very, very high.”

Schoen said the league is tracking about 60 environmental bills during this legislative session.

“We are tracking everything from bills that would end the pipeline tax that forces Connecticut ratepayers, homeowners, small business owners to pay for a new constructed gas pipeline that we really don’t need.”

She said the League sees opportunity for Connecticut’s senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, to push for legislation to cut emissions, invest in clean energy and create green collar jobs for the state.