© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Bids Are In For NYS Wind Power Project

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published February 26, 2019 at 2:48 PM EST
blockislandwindfarm_apmichaeldwyer_171214.jpg
Michael Dwyer
/
AP

Developers have submitted nearly two dozen bids to build offshore wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean.

The New York State Energy and Research Development Authority received the bids as part of a statewide initiative to develop renewable energy.

New York wants to make drastic cuts to carbon emissions by 2050.

The bids call for 500-foot-tall wind turbines that could power hundreds of thousands of homes.

Wind farms could be built between 14 and 85 miles off the east and south shores of Long Island.

The state is expected to pick the winning bids this spring.

Tags

Long Island NewsEnergyNew York
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
See stories by Jay Shah