Bids Are In For NYS Wind Power Project

Developers have submitted nearly two dozen bids to build offshore wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean.

The New York State Energy and Research Development Authority received the bids as part of a statewide initiative to develop renewable energy.

New York wants to make drastic cuts to carbon emissions by 2050.

The bids call for 500-foot-tall wind turbines that could power hundreds of thousands of homes.

Wind farms could be built between 14 and 85 miles off the east and south shores of Long Island.

The state is expected to pick the winning bids this spring.