Conn., NY Suing EPA Over Inaction On Polluting States

Six states, including Connecticut and New York, are suing the Trump administration over its decision not to act on pollution that drifts into the region across state lines.

This is the latest move in a dispute that’s now in its third year. Under Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency weakened rules to address pollution in the Northeast that drifts into the state from several sources to the west, including a coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania.

Last year a federal judge ordered the EPA to develop a plan to address the pollution. But the EPA said in December it would take no further action.

The states’ attorneys general, along with an attorney for New York City, brought the lawsuit in the Washington, D.C., federal appeals court.