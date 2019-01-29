NY Announces Preservation Of 800 Acres Of Pine Barrens

Eight hundred acres of pine barrens around the never-opened Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant will be protected from development under state law.

The law designates the land as part of the core pine barrens preservation.

This means the area can be bought by the state or a private land trust with limited options for development.

New York State says it is committed to purchasing the property for conservation, but the sale isn’t expected to close until 2020.

The price has not been finalized.