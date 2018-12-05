EPA Grants $2.5 Million For LI Sound Protection Efforts

On Tuesday federal and state environment officials announced more than $2.5 million in grants to local groups to improve the ecosystem of Long Island Sound.

Peter Lopez, the EPA regional administrator for Region 2 in New York, said the 36 grants will help ensure better water quality and a healthier environment.

“What we celebrate here is a common understanding, a common dedication, a common prioritization in the importance of the Long Island Sound. And that translates into homes, to families, communities, groups who are active in trying to promote anything from habitat restoration to water quality.”

Lopez was speaking at the Port Jefferson Village Center on Long Island that overlooks the Sound.

Projects based in Connecticut received the majority of the federal grants, with $1.7 million going toward conservation efforts.

Lopez said the funds will begin to be used within the year.