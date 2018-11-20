Sea Cliff Passes Single-Use Plastics Ban

A Nassau County village unanimously passed a plastics ban last week.

The new Sea Cliff village law prohibits food establishments from having plastic straws, stirrers, single-use cutlery and foam containers. Plastic bags, however, are still allowed.

Sea Cliff officials say the plastic from the waterfront village often finds its way to the ocean, where it can harm marine life.

The law is part of a larger movement on Long Island to reduce single-use plastic straws. In July Suffolk County officials launched the Strawless Suffolk campaign to encourage local business to stop using straws.

Critics say it disregards the needs of the disabled community, many of whom rely on bendable straws. As part of the law in Sea Cliff, people with disabilities are still able to receive a plastic straw upon request.