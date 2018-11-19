© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Single-Stream Recycling Too Costly To Support In Some LI Towns

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published November 19, 2018 at 11:56 AM EST
glassrecycling_pixabay_181024.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Three Suffolk County towns have reached an agreement to jointly deal with a recycling crisis caused when a company pulled out of its contract to handle single-stream recycling for the towns.

Pending approval from the town councils, Brookhaven, Smithtown, Southold, and the Huntington villages of Lloyd Harbor and Asharoken will sign deals with Winter Brothers Hauling to handle mixed paper and cardboard and Trinity Transportation to deal with mixed recyclables.

Under the six-month deal, residents will now have to separate paper and plastic at the curb. Glass will not be accepted. The deal can be renewed for another six months.

The towns say it was just too expensive to continue single-stream recycling.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandenvironmentRecycling
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan
Related Content
Load More