Single-Stream Recycling Too Costly To Support In Some LI Towns

Three Suffolk County towns have reached an agreement to jointly deal with a recycling crisis caused when a company pulled out of its contract to handle single-stream recycling for the towns.

Pending approval from the town councils, Brookhaven, Smithtown, Southold, and the Huntington villages of Lloyd Harbor and Asharoken will sign deals with Winter Brothers Hauling to handle mixed paper and cardboard and Trinity Transportation to deal with mixed recyclables.

Under the six-month deal, residents will now have to separate paper and plastic at the curb. Glass will not be accepted. The deal can be renewed for another six months.

The towns say it was just too expensive to continue single-stream recycling.