Environment

UConn Program Gets Funding For Shellfish Bed Restoration

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 6, 2018 at 11:37 AM EST
oysterreef.ffld_ctseagrant_181106.jpg
John Short
/
Courtesy of Connecticut Sea Grant
An oyster reef grows in tidal waters in Fairfield, Conn..

A $75,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help restore shellfish beds in Long Island Sound.

The money goes to a University of Connecticut-based program, called Connecticut Sea Grant, which improves coastal ecosystems.

Shellfish beds, mostly clams and oysters, fuel a $30 million-a-year industry. They also provide a habitat for animals and slow erosion of the shoreline. Tessa Getchis, with Connecticut Sea Grant, said the beds need to be restored because of things like sediment that washes in from upstream.

“We get silt coming in from the rivers. Pollution results in closures of the beds, so that impacts the commercial value but also the ecological value. If an area is silted over, or the habitat becomes unsuitable because of development, then it’s in need of restoration.”

The grant will pay for a two-year plan that includes a map of potential shellfish restoration areas. Work is expected to begin this fall and conclude by 2020.

EnvironmentLong IslandLong Island SoundenvironmentConnecticut
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin