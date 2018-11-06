UConn Program Gets Funding For Shellfish Bed Restoration

A $75,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help restore shellfish beds in Long Island Sound.

The money goes to a University of Connecticut-based program, called Connecticut Sea Grant, which improves coastal ecosystems.

Shellfish beds, mostly clams and oysters, fuel a $30 million-a-year industry. They also provide a habitat for animals and slow erosion of the shoreline. Tessa Getchis, with Connecticut Sea Grant, said the beds need to be restored because of things like sediment that washes in from upstream.

“We get silt coming in from the rivers. Pollution results in closures of the beds, so that impacts the commercial value but also the ecological value. If an area is silted over, or the habitat becomes unsuitable because of development, then it’s in need of restoration.”

The grant will pay for a two-year plan that includes a map of potential shellfish restoration areas. Work is expected to begin this fall and conclude by 2020.