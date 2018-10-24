Shrinking Global Demand For Recyclables Impacts Long Island Town

The Town of Brookhaven has the largest single-stream recycling program on Long Island. But it is under threat because the plant that processes the materials will shut down next week.

China was the major buyer of American recyclables. But earlier this year it significantly cut back, which has caused American recycling plants to struggle. That includes the Green Stream Recycling plant in Yaphank.

Brookhaven was Green Stream’s only client after it pulled out of a contract with the Town of Oyster Bay this summer. Co-owner Joe Winters told Newsday that there just isn’t a market for recyclables.

Town Supervisor Ed Romaine told the paper that Brookhaven is committed to its single-stream program, which allows residents to put recyclables in one bin as opposed to separating paper and plastics. He says the town will select a new contractor on November 2.