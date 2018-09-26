Stamford To Consider Plastic Bag Ban

Stamford could be the third town in Connecticut to ban the use of plastic bags in stores.

The Stamford Board of Representatives will take up the issue next week.

Not only will they ban plastic, but stores will charge 10 cents per paper bag.

Representative Jonathan Jacobson proposed the law. He says the charge will encourage customers to reuse the bags they already have.

“This ordinance is not legislation aimed at stopping the use of plastic bags. Rather, it is designed specifically to encourage and promote recycle-ability, and reuse-ability of otherwise single-use products.”

He believes the ban should be adopted at the state level as well.

If passed, the law will go into effect in 6 months.