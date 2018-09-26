© 2021 WSHU
Environment

Report: Water Quality In Long Island Sound Continues To Improve

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published September 26, 2018 at 10:53 AM EDT
LIS-grades-map-2018.png
Courtesy of Save the Sound
/
Grades in the 2018 Long Island Sound Report Card range from A+ to F, but the overall message is improvement in Long Island Sound water quality.

Water quality in Long Island Sound is improving. That’s according to a report issued by the environmental group Save the Sound.

The study compiles ten years of water samples. It compares oxygen levels, microalgae, and dissolved organic compounds. In most areas, the water improved or maintained good quality. The only place where that’s not true is in the Western Narrows, near the Throggs Neck Bridge.

Tracey Brown, director of Save the Sound, says, “You know, 8 million people. Mostly paved surfaces so everything on the land gets right into the water. But we can attribute some of the investments made in New York City to the improvements in the Eastern Narrows, right next door.”

Brown says that while the Sound as a whole has seen improvements, many of the bays and inlets likely need improvement. That will be the focus of the group’s next study.

Tags

EnvironmentLong IslandLong Island SoundenvironmentConnecticut
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane