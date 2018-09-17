Environmental Groups Sue Conn. For Raiding Energy Fund To Balance Budget

A lawsuit to restore $145 million to Connecticut’s renewable energy fund is moving forward. Attorneys presented the case’s first oral arguments in a district court in New Haven last week.

District Court Judge Michelle Hall heard opening arguments on the case Thursday.

Twelve environmental groups, including the Connecticut Fund for the Environment, filed the lawsuit against the state of Connecticut in May. They say the state raided two funds dedicated to energy efficiency, breaking the law by using that money to help balance the budget.

The state argues the law creating the clean energy programs does not stop the state from transferring funds.

An attorney for the Connecticut Fund for the Environment says the group expects a decision soon.