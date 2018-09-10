Connecticut Towns See Rain Gardens As Easy And Attractive Pollution Fighter

Towns and municipalities on the eastern Connecticut shoreline are trying to protect the environment through rain gardens.

The gardens act as filters near stormwater drains to reduce the flow of pollutants from sidewalks, roads and driveways into Long Island Sound.

Dan Mullins, the executive director of the Eastern Connecticut Conservation District, says the latest garden was planted over the weekend in Stonington.

“These are mostly perennials that are flowering and we pick them because this is a public housing facility, and we thought we’d brighten up the area and they have good sunshine, so they are particularly adapted to this site.”

About 100 rain gardens have been planted to date in eastern Connecticut.

The project has been funded by the Long Island Sound Futures Fund and the Environmental Protection Agency.