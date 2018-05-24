© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut State Parks Are (Mostly) Ready For Summer

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 24, 2018 at 7:28 PM EDT
View from the Blue Trail in Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, Conn.

Connecticut’s state parks season is underway, and there’s mixed news for hikers in the state.

If your car is registered in Connecticut, you can get into state parks for free this year as part of a new state initiative called Passport to Parks. Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Rob Klee said the program also helped the state reopen four campgrounds and extended camping periods for other parks.

Now, the bad news—Sleeping Giant and Wharton Brook State Parks will remain closed this Memorial Day weekend after tornadoes blew through Connecticut last week. And Sleeping Giant, which is right now closed indefinitely, could potentially be closed all season.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
