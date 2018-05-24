Connecticut State Parks Are (Mostly) Ready For Summer

Connecticut’s state parks season is underway, and there’s mixed news for hikers in the state.

If your car is registered in Connecticut, you can get into state parks for free this year as part of a new state initiative called Passport to Parks. Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Rob Klee said the program also helped the state reopen four campgrounds and extended camping periods for other parks.

Now, the bad news—Sleeping Giant and Wharton Brook State Parks will remain closed this Memorial Day weekend after tornadoes blew through Connecticut last week. And Sleeping Giant, which is right now closed indefinitely, could potentially be closed all season.