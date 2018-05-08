© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

EPA To Rehab Longtime Stratford Superfund Site

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 8, 2018 at 12:27 PM EDT
stratfordsuperfund_dd_180508.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
DEEP Commissioner Rob Klee and EPA Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn listen to Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydic announce the next stage in the clean-up of the contaminated former Raymark automotive facility in Stratford.

The EPA and Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will start work this year to clean up a contaminated former softball field in Stratford. It’s part of an EPA effort to spend nearly $80 million on brownfield restoration in Connecticut.

The field is behind the former Raymark automotive brake facility—and it was once home to a women’s softball team called the Raybestos Brakettes. Today it’s scattered with debris and graffiti-covered storage containers.

Alexandra Dunn with the EPA, says, “Yes, the property behind us has become an eyesore and a nuisance. But there are even more concerns that we need to be aware of, which are the health hazards lingering just below the surface.

Those include toxic levels of lead, asbestos, PCBs and other chemicals from the Raymark facility. Dunn said the EPA and DEEP considered treating the waste or removing it. But they decided to consolidate and cap it instead, then monitor it indefinitely.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
