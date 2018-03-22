New York AG Files Lawsuit Over Pine Barrens Excavation

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against a Long Island resident for excavating land without permission in a protected part of the Central Pine Barrens.

John Gergela cut vegetation and brush on a parcel of land that he owns in Middle Island, as well as on an adjacent property that is Suffolk County park land.

Gergela acknowledged to the Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Policy Commission that he used earth-moving equipment because he wanted to install a pool and create better access to his property.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says his office will aggressively enforce environmental protection laws. He will seek fines up to $25,000 for each of the three allegations against Gergela.

The lawsuit also seeks to stop further excavation and a restoration to pre-violation conditions.