Rep. Zeldin, Interior Officials Hold Hearing On Offshore Drilling

Long Islanders traveled through a nor’easter on Friday to show their opposition to a federal proposal to drill for oil and gas off Long Island’s South Shore. They say the potential for an oil spill could have a devastating impact on Long Island’s economy.

The hearing was put together after Long Islanders and U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, criticized the Department of the Interior for plans to hold only a single hearing in Albany.

“It was unacceptable for us here on Long Island that the only session would be taking place in Albany; we needed to schedule something on Long Island.”

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says regardless the risk for oil spills is too high.

“There is no compromise because we cannot compromise our future. We do not want to be dragged back to the ‘70s to offshore drilling for oil and natural gas. We want to be propelled into the new millennium.”

The proposal opens up 95 percent of the nation’s Outer Continental Shelf to potential drilling.

The proposal is still a draft and changes could still be made. Florida was removed from the list earlier this year.