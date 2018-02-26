© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island School Buses Go Electric

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published February 26, 2018 at 11:51 AM EST
schoolbuses_flickralexstarr_160519.jpg
Alex Starr
/
Flickr

The EPA has awarded a federal grant to replace or retrofit diesel school buses with all-electric versions on Long Island.

The $246,000 award will help reduce air pollution in Suffolk and Nassau Counties.

The National School Transportation Association will distribute the money, but there is no word yet on how the funds will be distributed.

Diesel exhaust can worsen heart conditions and lead to asthma and respiratory illnesses, especially in children and the elderly.

Long Island NewsEducationLong Islandenvironment