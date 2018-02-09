Federal Judge Rules For Connecticut In Air Pollution Case

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to hear the State of Connecticut’s complaint about air pollution drifting in from a coal-driven power plant in Pennsylvania.

Connecticut Attorney General Jepsen brought a petition against the EPA last year. It says the smoke from the Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in southwest Pennsylvania is a factor in Connecticut’s ozone levels – the highest in the Northeast.

Jack Looney, an attorney with the Connecticut Fund for the Environment, says the EPA has refused to enforce laws against interstate pollution. “We have the courts telling the Trump EPA that it has to follow the laws that Congress has enacted to protect public health and the environment.”

The EPA is now required to hold a public hearing on Connecticut’s complaint within the next 30 days and make a decision within 60 days.