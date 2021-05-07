© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Brendon Williams' Soundtrack for 'League Of Legends Wild Rift' Goes Big

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published May 7, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT
League of Legends Wild Rift brings the excitement of Riot Games' long-running Multi Player Online Battle Arena to mobile platforms. The game feels huge though, and composer Bendon Williams supported that big  scale with his epic soundtrack.

Brendon says his mission with the soundtrack was to incorporate the beloved themes players of League of Legends have come to know over the years, while taking them somewhere new as well.

Although he's beens composing music for games for years, creating this soundtrack is Brendon's biggest project to date. He says he was able to put to good use some of the techniques he learned writing music for other games, including Destiny 2 Forsaken and Disintegration. 

There'll be more of Brendons's music to enjoy as Wild Rift releases expansions in the near future. 

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Brendon Williams

League of Legends: Wild Rift: The Rift Calls; Take Your Pick (Champion Select); Main Theme; It Begins; Turrets Down; We've Got This; Aftermath

Follow Brendon on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance

Music RespawnKate RemingtonMusic RespawninterviewVideo Game MusicDisintegrationLeague of Legends: Wild RiftBrendon WilliamsDestiny 2 Forsaken
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
