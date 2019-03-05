School Consolidation Bills Face Substantial Pushback

Connecticut Republicans say three school district regionalization bills proposed by Democrats that deal with the state’s $3.7 billion deficit would be detrimental if made into law.

The bills aim to cut school district costs in state and local budgets and would require smaller districts to merge with larger ones.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, said that for Connecticut to maintain its districts with dwindling enrollment would be a step backward.

Governor Lamont has his own strategy that involves creating a commission to develop a plan for redistricting.

Representative Gail Lavielle, R-Wilton, has a petition with almost 10,000 signatures in opposition to the legislation.

“They either mandate school district consolidation or open the door to doing so in the future and one of them, the governor’s bill, explicitly imposes penalties for non-compliance.”

Republicans would need to sway votes in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to block the bills.

“There are natural connections, natural regionalizations that we can find in this state, and that’s a conversation we should have and try and find those that is not a bill that forces you, particularly in some of these very unnatural ways, to join towns and cities that have nothing to do with each other,” said House Minority Leader Themis Klarides.

This story reflects information from a press conference held by Connecticut Republicans on Friday. There is opposition to the bills from both Republicans and Democrats.