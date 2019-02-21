New Haven School District Unveils Plan To Cut $30 Million Deficit

New Haven Public Schools has detailed plans to reduce a nearly $30 million budget deficit in the next fiscal year.

Superintendent Carol Birks says jobs would have to be eliminated or resigned, and administrative buildings would need to be abandoned.

She told the Board of Education's Finance Committee on Tuesday those cuts would eliminate about $20 million of the deficit.

Birks also presented budgets for three scenarios to tackle the remaining $10 million deficit.

She says if the state honors her request to increase funding by $10 million, no more cuts would be needed.

Birks offered other cuts in case the state only funds half of the increase, or the state does not increase its funding through the Education Cost Sharing grant. That funding has remained stagnant for the past eight years.