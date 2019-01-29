Conn. Legislature To Study School District Consolidation

A controversial proposal to regionalize Connecticut public schools got some traction in Hartford Monday, with some lawmakers proposing that smaller school districts merge with neighboring larger ones to save money.

State Sen. Douglas McCrory, D-Hartford, Education Committee co-chair, said his committee will consider the concept.

“I don’t think anyone is in support of anything being forced. But I think it’s a great idea to have a conversation about regionalization.”

But fellow committee member Rep. Michelle Cook, a D-Torrington, said it should not just be a conversation.

“If regionalism is what will make education work in Connecticut, then we need to figure out how to make that work. And I know that forcing people to do things is not always the right way to go. But sometimes we have to help people get there because they are not going to get there on their own.”

Public education spending in Connecticut is the fifth highest in the nation at about $16,000 per student each year.

Connecticut has more school districts than it has municipalities. 2013 U.S. Census figures show the state had more than 1,100 schools in 200 districts.

Past state efforts to consolidate have been thwarted by strong resistance from most of the locally elected school boards and superintendents.