4 New Haven Schools Among Healthiest In America

Four Connecticut schools were ranked in America's Healthiest Schools for 2018 by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro says these schools went above and beyond to promote children’s well-being, even offering yoga classes.

“I want our schools to be a model. We need to confront the obesity epidemic head on, and I think New Haven schools are leading the way,” DeLauro said.

The schools were graded on health and safety policies and education, and were given bronze, silver, or gold status.

Christopher Columbus Family Academy and East Rock Magnet School received silver. John C. Daniels International Communications Magnet School and Lincoln-Bassett School received bronze. No other schools in Connecticut made the list.

461 schools received the award nationwide.