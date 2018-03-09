Suffolk Safety Plan Will Connect School Surveillance To Police

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled a new school safety initiative.

He calls it the SHARE initiative, and it would give school districts the ability to connect their closed circuit television cameras directly with the Suffolk County Police.

Bellone says it will enhance the police response to active shooter situations.

“It shakes you. It shakes you to the core when you see kids being killed in school. That is something that we are determined to do everything we can to protect our schools and our kids and be able to respond effectively.”

Suffolk County Legislator Monica Martinez agrees with Bellone.

“Our children should not be concerned about their safety. They should be concerned about learning. They should be concerned about passing those tests. They don’t need to be worried about what could possibly happen when the school is supposed to be a safe haven for them. When parents send their children to school, they are entrusting us with securing their safety.”

County Executive Steve Bellone, along with representatives from the FBI, will meet with all school districts on March 15th to seek voluntary consent agreements from schools.