Vote Pending On Community College Merger Plan

On Monday the draft of a controversial plan to consolidate Connecticut’s 12 community colleges into one school will be reviewed by the Academic Affairs Committee of the State’s university system.

Details of the plan were released last week. It includes cuts to about 200 positions and other spending reductions in an effort to save the college system $28 million.

Maribel La Luz, director of communications for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system, says the consolidation is needed to manage the drops in revenue due to a decline in enrollment and reduced state funding.

“We cannot do nothing. We cannot cut any more. We do not want to close a campus for example. So you have to figure out a way to make sure you’re providing the level of education that your students need and deserve, but that your system is sustainable. Otherwise you’re not doing anybody a service.

If the Academic Affairs Committee approves the plan, it will move to the Board of Regents for a vote on Thursday. The final report will be submitted to the New England Association of Schools and Colleges on March 16. They will decide if the new consolidated college will get accreditation. Without it, the plan cannot go forward.