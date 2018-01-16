© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

More Connecticut Towns Join Talks To Regionalize Schools

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published January 16, 2018 at 1:20 PM EST
In an effort to cut costs, the Connecticut towns of Monroe and Easton have joined talks with nine other school districts to consider regionalizing their resources.

The Connecticut Post reports the school districts involved are Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, Easton, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Monroe, and Regions 9, 12 and 15.

As concerns over state funding grow, representatives from the school districts met to discuss how to share services. Monroe Superintendent John Battista said the three areas where school districts could benefit from regionalization are special education, technology and transportation. Battista said districts could share school buses to take special education students who attend schools outside of their area to their classes.  

School officials say they’ve reached a point in financing public schools where it’s more difficult for individual towns to go it alone.

The group plans to meet again next month.

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
