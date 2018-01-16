More Connecticut Towns Join Talks To Regionalize Schools

In an effort to cut costs, the Connecticut towns of Monroe and Easton have joined talks with nine other school districts to consider regionalizing their resources.

The Connecticut Post reports the school districts involved are Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, Easton, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Monroe, and Regions 9, 12 and 15.

As concerns over state funding grow, representatives from the school districts met to discuss how to share services. Monroe Superintendent John Battista said the three areas where school districts could benefit from regionalization are special education, technology and transportation. Battista said districts could share school buses to take special education students who attend schools outside of their area to their classes.

School officials say they’ve reached a point in financing public schools where it’s more difficult for individual towns to go it alone.

The group plans to meet again next month.