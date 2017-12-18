Test Scores Up On Long Island, But Disparities Remain

The New York State Education Department says the number of students receiving Advanced Regents diplomas on Long Island has increased, as have Common Core test scores.

The Education Department says 56.4 percent of Long Island seniors received an Advanced Regents Diploma. That’s up from just over 53 percent last year. The number statewide was 38 percent.

Almost 72 percent of Long Island high school students who took the Regents Common Core Geometry Exam passed.

However, the results showed a disparity between wealthy and poor school districts. Eighty percent of students received an Advanced Regents Diploma in Manhasset. In Wyandanch, it was under 10 percent.