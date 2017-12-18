© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Test Scores Up On Long Island, But Disparities Remain

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published December 18, 2017 at 11:32 AM EST
common_core_testing_ap_christine_armario_161314.jpg
Christine Armario
/
AP

The New York State Education Department says the number of students receiving Advanced Regents diplomas on Long Island has increased, as have Common Core test scores.

The Education Department says 56.4 percent of Long Island seniors received an Advanced Regents Diploma. That’s up from just over 53 percent last year. The number statewide was 38 percent. 

Almost 72 percent of Long Island high school students who took the Regents Common Core Geometry Exam passed. 

However, the results showed a disparity between wealthy and poor school districts. Eighty percent of students received an Advanced Regents Diploma in Manhasset. In Wyandanch, it was under 10 percent. 

Tags

Long Island NewsEducationLong IslandTesting
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan