Connecticut Educators Plead With Lawmakers To Pass A Budget

Connecticut public school educators are urging Governor Malloy and state lawmakers to agree on a state budget before schools reopen in two weeks. They say the lack of state budget would adversely affect public education in the state.

Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, says a survey of her members finds that not having a state budget is an obstacle to opening school for the new academic year.

“They told us that they had over 400 positions that were either on hold or cut because there was no state budget. The opening of school should be and must be a celebration for the more than 500,000 children who will be joining us within the next two weeks.”

Beth Horler, a kindergarten teacher from Groton, says fewer staff would not only affect class size.

“Middle school sports would be cut. Pay-to-play would have to be implemented. Cuts to all programs from elementary to high school. And maintenance personnel and projects, and the elimination of pre-kindergarten are all things that would be on the table.”

Bob Rader, who heads the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education, says it’s unacceptable that the state is heading into its third month without a budget.

“Our plea to the governor and the legislature is to come up with a budget now before our kids are actually back in school.”

Last week Governor Dannel Malloy warned that if lawmakers fail to reach a budget agreement before the end of the month some of the wealthier school districts would see cuts to state aid for education.

At issue is a projected $3.5 billion deficit in the state’s two-year budget. Democrats had proposed a sales tax increase but Malloy has joined Republicans to oppose such a move.