Connecticut's Plan To Promote Equality For Students Gets Mixed Reviews

In 2015, President Barack Obama signed the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the Bush-era No Child Left Behind Act. It allowed for states to come up with their own plans for how to best educate their students. So far, 16 states have created new education plans, including Connecticut.

The Collaborative for Student Success, an independent non-profit, reviewed education accountability plans from the 16 states. The analysis found that Connecticut did well by having strong testing standards and having indicators for success other than test grades. Some of the low marks came from lumping “high-needs” students, including low-income, English-language learners and students with disabilities, into a single category.

Gavin Payne, one of the reviewers of Connecticut’s plan, says, “We’re hoping that it informs the larger conversation in the country. Now that states really have control and own their own accountability, they can use all the information that they can get to help improve their own state plans, help sort of establish a culture of continuous improvement, move the ball forward with improvement, working collaboratively with other states throughout the country.”

The federal government has not approved any of the education plans.