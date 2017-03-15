© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

N.Y. School Districts Hope Changes To Meal Program Will Boost Participation

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published March 15, 2017 at 12:53 PM EDT
schoollunch_apmaryesch_171503_0.jpg
Mary Esch
/
AP
A lunch served at J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, N.Y., in January.

Some school districts in New York are getting creative to increase student participation in the state’s school lunch program. That’s according to a new report by Hunger Solutions New York, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to alleviating hunger.

Jessica Pino-Goodspeed, an author of the report, says some school districts are increasing participation by allowing all students to eat the meals, and by offering breakfast in the classroom.

“Making sure that morning meal is more accessible rather than depending on kids getting to school early rather, and choose breakfast time over socializing with friends, or getting homework done, or things like that.”

The report also found that less than one-third of eligible students in the state are eating federally funded free breakfasts at school.   

That low participation has caused the state to forfeit more than $71 million in federal reimbursements in the 2015-‘16 school year alone.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew Yorkschool breakfastPublic EducationSchool Lunch
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
