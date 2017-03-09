Southampton Schools To Add Shinnecock Culture To Curriculum

Public schools in Southampton, Long Island, will incorporate Shinnecock Indian Nation culture into their curriculum next fall.

Elementary school students may learn the tribe’s history in social studies or design a wampum belt using strings of beads in art class or learn about environmental protection in a science class.

Those are just a few of the ideas being discussed as Southampton public school officials work to bring Shinnecock culture into all subjects and classes.

Lisa Bowen, a tribe member and a librarian with the school district, said, “We’ve always had bits and pieces of Shinnecock culture in our school district but we want to have it written so that when people aren’t here to teach it, there’ll always be someone here to pass it down to.”

More than seven percent of the student body in Southampton is Shinnecock, and a significant portion of the faculty are also members of the tribe.