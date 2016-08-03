Results From 1st Connecticut SAT Similar To Last Year's Test

Results from Connecticut's first statewide SAT exam appear similar to last year's results from a different standardized test.

The Department of Education announced Wednesday that 65 percent of 11th graders who took the SAT met or exceeded the achievement standard for language arts, while 39.3 percent met or exceeded the standard for mathematics.

Those figures are comparable to last year's results from the Smarter Balanced Assessment Curriculum, or SBAC tests. Connecticut was allowed last year to replace the SBAC for 11th graders with the SAT amid concerns of excessive standardized testing.

State education officials stressed the two tests should not be directly compared. They noted this year's SAT has been redesigned from prior SATs to better gauge a student's mastery of Common Core education standards being taught in schools.



