New Haven Pairs Teens, Veterans To Curb Gang Activity

A program in New Haven, Connecticut is hiring U.S. military veterans as mentors to help steer teens away from gang-related activity. Last week it received a $30,000 grant from the state Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

Right now, the VETTS (Veterans Empowering Teens Through Support) program employs 12 veterans as mentors, both part-time and full-time. It’s both part of a larger statewide social services non-profit, and a city-sponsored initiative.

More teens will be mentored as a result. Right now, about 25 New Haven teens are getting services here. Some live in neighborhoods with gangs, or have family and friends in gangs. Some are in gangs themselves.

[Veterans are] used to having to worry about their own personal safety when they're overseas, and that's a relatable point. -Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Frank Galley

Frank Galley, a retired Major and 12-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is one of the mentors for the VETTS program. He said that can make even walking to school dangerous.

“They may have to walk through a rival gang’s area. They have to walk through a danger zone, literally,” he said.

Galley said that’s something many veterans understand. About half of the mentors who work here have been in combat.

“Vets are used to danger zones; they’re used to having to be on patrol," he said. "They’re used to having to worry about their own personal safety when they’re overseas, and that’s a relatable point.”

Galley said that the mentors don’t try to relate to teens on things like contemporary music or fashion, but do help them with their math homework, figuring out their future, or dealing with their anger.